Highland Village City Council honors retiring city manager

The Highland Village City Council and the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Advisory Board honored retiring city manager Michael Leavitt this week with a resolution naming the pavilion at Doubletree Ranch Park the Michael Leavitt Pavilion.
That pavilion was chosen in honor of Leavitt’s service to Highland Village and his work in purchasing and developing Doubletree Ranch Park, according to a news release from the city. Leavitt announced earlier this year that he will retire, with his last day being Oct. 1. Paul Stevens, currently the deputy city manager for the city of Rowlett, has been appointed to replace Leavitt.
In honor of Leavitt’s retirement, a celebratory video was produced featuring the mayors who have served during huss 20 year tenure with Highland Village. The theme throughout the comments in the video was Leavitt’s ability to see the big picture in the development of Highland Village as a premier city in North Texas, his ability to facilitate regional cooperation for projects benefitting the community, and his service-first attitude.
“Legacy is an overused word these days, but when it comes to what Michael Leavitt has achieved during his time in Highland Village, this is one of those occasions when it is justified to use,” said Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “You lead Highland Village during the time it grew from a small rural town to a growing City and not without growing pains and differing opinions. Through it all, your main goal was always for the departments to continue to provide the service we all know and expect. One thing I know about you is it was never about you; rather it was always about the greater good and having a positive impact on someone’s life every day. I want to thank you, Mike, for being the patient leader, supporter, and friend to all the employees, residents, businesses, me and the Council. We wish you an enjoyable retirement and job well done!”