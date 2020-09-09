Highland Village City Council honors retiring city manager

The Highland Village City Council and the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Advisory Board honored retiring city manager Michael Leavitt this week with a resolution naming the pavilion at Doubletree Ranch Park the Michael Leavitt Pavilion.

That pavilion was chosen in honor of Leavitt’s service to Highland Village and his work in purchasing and developing Doubletree Ranch Park, according to a news release from the city. Leavitt announced earlier this year that he will retire, with his last day being Oct. 1. Paul Stevens, currently the deputy city manager for the city of Rowlett, has been appointed to replace Leavitt.

In honor of Leavitt’s retirement, a celebratory video was produced featuring the mayors who have served during huss 20 year tenure with Highland Village. The theme throughout the comments in the video was Leavitt’s ability to see the big picture in the development of Highland Village as a premier city in North Texas, his ability to facilitate regional cooperation for projects benefitting the community, and his service-first attitude.