2 residents of Denton Alzheimer’s center die of COVID-19

Two elderly men who lived at Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton have died as a result of COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health on Friday.

One man was in his 70s, the other was over 80. They are the 81st and 82nd county residents to die of the novel coronavirus.

“We ask for you to keep the families of these two individuals who died from COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we remain cautiously optimistic about fewer new cases of COVID-19 being reported and the ongoing increase in the number of recoveries, we ask for you to continue wearing masks, physically distancing, and staying home if you feel sick.”

DCPH also announced 137 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 176 new recoveries among county residents. There are now 2,854 active cases and 5,278 total recoveries in the county, as the number of active cases continues to slowly decline while recoveries and deaths rise more quickly. Twenty-two of Denton County’s 82 COVID-19 deaths were reported in just the last seven days.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.