Community rallies around homeless mom

by Kim Cloud Skidmore

I think we all can use Merry Christmas stories this time of year and to know that when we come together it makes a difference.

Several members of the Facebook group “Flower Mound Moms and More” shared the story of a young mother that was homeless and living in her car with her two children. The word got to Cloud 9 Charities and we were able to help her get shelter starting this week and she is set to be there while she gets on her feet. I’m proud of her because she has a job and a huge desire to turn her life around and her children lives, quickly.￼￼￼

When our board heard her story and how the children didn’t have anything for Christmas, they personally donated gift cards for the family.

In the history of Cloud 9 Charities and Bedtime Rescue this is only the second time I have met the family that we were helping. But I wanted to meet her, hug her and give her the gift cards so she could get gas, food and gifts. She came by the salon and I was so glad I had the pleasure of seeing what this community does! She is set with shelter, gifts cards and even XS Scrubs for her new job.

This is a text I received from her and she gave me permission to share it. Enjoy, and may it bring joy to your heart like it did mine.

“That is the most WONDERFUL thing!!!! I actually slept last night for the first time in a LONG time!!! I got gas on the way home from leaving the salon, stopped at Walmart and got my kids a couple Christmas presents, some food, looked for us each a coat or jacket cause we don’t have one (no luck at Walmart. I’m going to go to Kohl’s and JC Penny today). I started writing some thank you notes, laid my head down and said I’m just going to lay here for a second and just woke up about 30 minutes ago. God is sooo good!!”

Kim Cloud Skidmore of Lantana has been the owner Cloud 9 Salon and Spa since its inception 25 years ago. In 2004, Kim established Cloud 9 Charities with a handful of faithful friends and colleagues. Over time, the organization has grown to hundreds of part-time volunteers and raised over 2.6 million dollars.