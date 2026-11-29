H-E-B continues its commitment to helping out the communities it serves with its ninth consecutive year offering scholarships for Texas high school students.

The popular grocer recently opened applications to eventually award 15 high school seniors participating in University Interscholastic League (UIL) with $2,000 scholarships.

“On behalf of H-E-B, we are excited to again offer this opportunity to Texas students, and appreciate the generous support of our sponsor,” reads the scholarship site. “The selection committee looks forward to reviewing your application.”

According to a press release, five students competing in athletics (including cheer), five students competing in music and five students competing in academic events will be selected to earn the scholarships.

The program aims to recognize students for their community service and community involvement.

“H-E-B is proud to be an Official Sponsor of the UIL and the Exclusive Sponsor in the Grocery Retail category,” said HEB and UIL in a joint statement. “As a part of its ongoing support of public education, H-E-B has created a program to reward Texas high school seniors who participate in Academics, Athletics, and Music activities with scholarships that have performed well in the classroom and contributed in meaningful ways in their community.”

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, a partner with H-E-B and UIL in the scholarship program, applicants must be a current Texas high school student graduating in 2027 with a minimum 3.3 GPA.

They also must have participated in UIL competition as a high school student and have been active in community service programs or events.

Applications must be completed online and submitted along with all support documents at the same time.

Scholarship winners will eventually be highlights during the 2027 UIL Texas Boys & Girls Basketball State Championships.

For more information, visit the scholarship website.

Previously, two southern Denton County students have earned the scholarship.

In 2024, Jessica Itzel Narvaez of Flower Mound High School earned the scholarship for athletics.

In 2020, Brandon Boeth of Byron Nelson High School earned the scholarship for athletics and academics.

For more information on Sports in Action, visit the program’s webpage on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Sports website.