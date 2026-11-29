Thanksgiving brings family, food, and sometimes the realization that things back home have changed.

About a year and a half ago, this was my reality. I visited my mother and her husband out of state after not seeing them for several months. He had dementia, and she was his caregiver.

My mother was gaunt. Exhausted. Very clear that caring for him was taking a toll on her own health. We hired a caregiver to help, but my mom promptly fired her (not unusual with seniors!). It was time for senior living.

My mother lives near my brothers, but sometimes the person who hasn’t visited in six months sees what gradual, everyday changes can hide. That fresh perspective matters.

So why don’t they tell us?

“We don’t want you to worry.” “We’re managing.” “We don’t need help.”

Sometimes it’s pride or fear of losing independence. And sometimes a spouse quietly covers for the person with dementia—answering questions, and explaining away mistakes. They’re protecting someone they love, while becoming overwhelmed themselves.

This Thanksgiving, look beyond “we’re fine.”

Appearance: Weight loss, poor hygiene, or wearing the same clothes.

Home: Spoiled food, unopened mail, unusual clutter, or overdue bills.

Daily routines: Difficulty managing medications, preparing meals, or getting around safely.

Memory: Repeated questions, confusion, or trouble following familiar tasks.

The caregiver: Exhaustion, withdrawal, irritability, or insisting everything is okay when it clearly isn’t.

Spend time together. Listen. Ask privately, “What has become harder?” Encourage a medical evaluation for concerning changes.

Please don’t wait for a crisis to create a plan.

At Lori Williams Senior Services, we offer FREE help exploring options, whether that means finding support to keep your loved one home safely or considering senior living.

Contact us today at 214-783-1222 or check us out online.

Let’s talk about what you’re seeing and create a plan together. You do not have to figure this out alone.

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Service, Podcast Host, Author and Founder of Emelita’s Closet.

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