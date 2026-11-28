Every time Joan Delashaw makes a routine stop at the Argyle Post Office, she proudly glances at a lone Red Oak tree near the parking lot before eventually walking inside. Thirty-five years have passed since then-postmaster Buddy Nafe first planted it, and while few people today may remember its emotional significance, Joan certainly does.

The tree and the plaque next to it are a touching memorial for Joan’s youngest son, Mark Delashaw, a 24-year-old U.S. Army Lieutenant and long-time Argyle resident who was killed by a drunk driver while on active duty at Fort McClellan, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve in 1990.

Mark and his older brother Bryan graduated from Texas A&M just four months before he was killed.

Bryan and his sister, Alice Rubin, have special memories of Mark and still miss him very much.

This December will mark the 36th anniversary of Mark’s passing, and the tree that has honored his memory for so long still stands strong.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know it’s still there,” Joan said. “Every time I go to the post office, there it is.”

Buddy Nafe and his son, Chris, offered to plant the tree and install a tribute plaque in 1991. Chris and Mark had been close friends from 1st grade through their first year in college. At first, everyone chipped in to trim and water it, but over the years, it was left to thrive in its natural state.

A little more than a year ago, Joan said she approached the post office about trimming it and updating the surrounding landscaping. She even offered to do it herself, but post office officials took ownership of the repairs instead.

“I always wished I would have done more to trim it over the years, but it is still thriving today,” Joan said. “When my husband was alive, he took five acorns from that tree and placed them in coffee cans at home to help them grow. Two survived, and after he passed, I planted them in the front yard around 2010. Only one remains today, but it’s another red oak tree from the original.

“My husband’s name was John, so I call it my John-Mark tree. I have one at home, and one at the post office.”