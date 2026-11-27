What was supposed to be the performance of a lifetime has turned into an unexpected financial hurdle for dozens of Flower Mound high school dancers and their families.

Members of the Flower Mound High School Rosettes and Marcus High School Marquettes drill teams are seeking the community’s help after the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was postponed until Saturday because of a nor’easter hitting the East Coast.

The first postponement in the parade’s history has left families scrambling to extend hotel stays, rebook flights and cover additional expenses so their daughters can fulfill their dreams of performing on a national stage.

Of the 57 Rosettes who traveled to New York, only 35 are expected to stay through Saturday. Families face an estimated $60,000 to $75,000 in unexpected expenses, prompting the Rosettes booster club to launch a fundraiser with a goal of $30,000.

Christina Heading, the mother of a Flower Mound High School senior and president of the Rosettes booster club, told FOX 4 she had originally planned to fly home Friday and watch her daughter on television.

“Hopefully as many Rosettes as possible will still be able to be in that,” Heading said. “Just a little emotional, especially now that it’s been postponed and that’s never happened before. This is truly monumental.”

Meanwhile, the families of 16 Marcus Marquettes are facing similar challenges and have launched a parent-led fundraiser to help cover their additional travel expenses.

Marcus parent Mary Dunklin said the dancers have demonstrated remarkable resilience despite the unexpected change of plans.

“These girls have shown grace, strength and adaptability far beyond their years,” Dunklin wrote on Facebook.

During a dress rehearsal, organizers intentionally stopped and restarted the music at various points to prepare dancers for potential disruptions during the live performance. Dunklin said the Marquettes remained perfectly in sync.

“Little did we know that their ability to adapt would be tested in an entirely different way,” she wrote. “We didn’t come this far to only come this far.”

Dunklin spent much of Thanksgiving receiving notifications of donations from local businesses, educators, elected officials, friends and strangers.

“To those who gave $5, $100 or anything in between, your generosity and encouraging words have meant so much to these girls and their parents,” she wrote.

On Friday, the Marquettes were participating in a three-hour dress rehearsal to relearn their routine ahead of Saturday’s parade.

How to help

Donations to the Flower Mound Rosettes can be made through the booster club’s online fundraiser.

Donations to the Marcus Marquettes can be made through Venmo at @Mary-Dunklin. The parent-led fundraiser will distribute donations equally among the 16 dancers. Contributions are not tax-deductible.