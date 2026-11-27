As you may know, January 1, 2027, will bring a new face to the Precinct 2 Commissioners Court seat.

And though my term as your Precinct 2 Commissioner is coming to an end soon, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve you these past four years.

Four years ago, I brought my background in municipal government as the foundation to learn as much as possible about county government. Few realize how extensively it touches our lives as residents of Denton County. Whether it’s registering a vehicle, ensuring fair and secure elections, or providing public safety and emergency services to unincorporated areas, your county government is there every day, delivering essential services that people depend on.

I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside so many different departments– from partnering with our transportation department on road projects, to working with the budget office on keeping costs low to provide lower property taxes, to collaborating with our engineering division on the plans for the new Civil Courts Building, which will be housed in the Sally Beauty headquarters in Denton.

It has also been a pleasure to work with each of my cities in Precinct 2, all of whom have brought their knowledge and experience to every joint effort, whether in transportation or other similar projects. I have gained a greater appreciation for the collaborative work that keeps Denton County as a whole moving forward.

I want to sincerely thank my colleagues on the Commissioners Court for their partnership and dedication to the people of Denton County. We worked collectively on many issues and, though we may have disagreed on occasion, we approached those differences with respect, professionalism, and a shared commitment to doing what is best for the citizens of Denton County. I learned a great deal from each of them, and I am grateful to call them my friends.

I have had the privilege to meet many of you at functions across my Precinct – from Little Elm to Corinth to The Colony and, of course, Carrollton, where I was honored to serve as Mayor and Council Member. Those connections and conversations have been among the most rewarding parts of my time in public service.

My wife, Susan, and I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to be of service. Together, we have many memories of attending events, meeting new people, seeing old friends, and serving Precinct 2 residents as well as those across the county. Those experiences and relationships will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Serving you over the past four years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Susan and I look forward to watching Denton County continue to grow and thrive, and I wish my successor, Candace Valenzuela, only the best as she begins her service to the residents of Precinct 2.