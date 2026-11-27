Argyle 43, Anna 36

It was a clash of the titans on Friday afternoon between Argyle and Anna, with the Eagles emerging victorious by a score of 43-36.

Anna took an early 7-0 lead in the game, but Logan Rexroat scored on a 14-yard run to knot the game at 7 apiece early in the first quarter.

Max Pomeroy then scored for the Eagles on an 8-yard run to give Argyle a 14-7 lead at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Anna tied it back up before Hayes Hackney hit Julian Caldwell on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a seven-point lead.

Hackney then connected with Ake O’Neal on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 28-14 lead, but an Anna field goal made the score 28-17 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Anna pulled within five points early in the fourth, but Argyle responded with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Hackney to O’Neal to make the score 35-23.

The Coyotes scored two straight touchdowns to give Anna a 36-35 lead with 1:05 to play in the fourth.

Rexroat scored on a 15-yard run with 19 seconds remaining to seal the deal and punch Argyle’s ticket to the next round.

O’Neal finished the game with 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Argyle (12-1, 6-0) will play the winner of the Frisco-Amarillo Palo Duro game in the fourth round of the playoffs at a time and location to be determined.

Guyer 27, Aledo 21

The Wildcats advanced to the regional finals of the playoffs on Friday afternoon with a 27-21 victory over Aledo.

Carter Morgan got things going for Guyer with a 7-yard touchdown run, and Khyren Haywood broke a 67-yard run to give the Wildcats a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Aledo scored a touchdown of its own in the second quarter, but Guyer answered when Morgan connected with Graham Nixon on a 52-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.

Andrew Johnson then drilled a 45-yard field goal, and the Wildcats led 24-7 at the break.

The Bearcats scored a touchdown early in the third quarter to pull within 10 points, but Guyer answered with a 23-yard field goal from Johnson to make the score 27-14.

Morgan finished the game with 206 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Guyer (11-2, 6-1) will play Southlake Carroll in the regional championship at a time and location to be determined.

Check back soon for more local results!