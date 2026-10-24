New Neighbors, New Normal: Why big changes feel so big

Between the bluebonnets, the horse pastures, and rooftops going up seemingly overnight, Denton County is changing fast. Maybe you just moved here. Maybe you’ve lived here for years and your own neighborhood barely looks familiar. Either way, you’re in a life transition and your brain has opinions about it.

Here’s the surprise: change doesn’t have to be bad to be stressful. A dream home, a new job, a kid starting a new school: even good change asks your mind to redraw its map. New route to the grocery store. New faces. New “normal.” That low hum of tiredness? It’s not weakness. It’s your brain doing renovations.

Four small things help.

One: Anchor one routine. Keep one thing steady, like Saturday coffee or an evening walk, while everything else shifts. Familiarity is a shock absorber.

Two: Explore in small bites. Skip the pressure to settle in fast. Try one new thing a week: a park trail, a local coffee shop, a Friday night Argyle Eagles football game.

Three: Notice what’s working. Ask yourself, what’s going better than I expected? Tiny answers count. They point you toward what to do more of.

Four: Give it time. Adjustment isn’t a straight line. Some weeks feel great, some feel off. Both are normal, and both are part of getting rooted.

And if you’ve been here for decades, your transition is real too. Watching a familiar place grow can stir up something like homesickness for a town you never left.

Whether you’re new or long-rooted, the goal isn’t to rush past the change. It’s to move through it with a little more kindness toward yourself.

If the off weeks start outnumbering the good ones, or the stress follows you everywhere, that’s a great time to talk with a counselor. Reaching out is a strength, not a last resort.

Russell Ammons is a counselor with deep roots in this area. He offers therapy by telehealth across Texas, with in-person sessions available in Denton County. Call (682) 777-0823 or visit russellammons.com to learn more.

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