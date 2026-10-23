High School Football Scoreboard

Northwest 27, Keller 14

Northwest earned its first victory of the season Thursday night, defeating Keller 27-14 behind three rushing touchdowns from Caris Sela.

The Texans struck first on an 8-yard touchdown run by Sela to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Keller answered with a touchdown to tie the game at 7 after one quarter.

The Indians took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Northwest responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sela to tie the game at 14 at halftime.

Sela scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to give Northwest a 21-14 lead before Brady Taylor returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter as the Texans secured the victory.

Sela finished with 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Northwest (1-7, 1-4 in district) will visit Eaton at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Please check back tonight for more southern Denton Couty football updates!