Lewisville ISD promotes Marcus principal

Lewisville ISD announced this week the appointment of Will Skelton, currently the principal at Marcus High School, as the district’s new chief of high schools.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the staff, students, and communities of LISD in this new role, and I look forward to supporting our principals and educators in the great work they are already doing across our district at the high school level,” Skelton said.

Skelton takes over for Andy Plunkett, who recently announced his retirement after 29 years of service to LISD, according to a Lewisville ISD news release.

Having spent 23 years with LISD, Skelton has been the principal at Marcus since 2018. Before that, he was principal at Flower Mound High School’s 9th Grade Campus from 2014-18. He also worked as an assistant principal at Lewisville High School from 2011-2014 and served in the same role at Downing Middle School from 2008-2011. Before moving into campus administration, Skelton was head band director at Lakeview Middle School from 2005-2008, and assistant band director at Downing Middle School (2002-2005), McKamy Middle School (2001-2002) and in Terrell ISD (2001).

Skelton was named the 2023 Administrator of the Year by the Texas Association of Journalism Educators and LISD’s Secondary Principal of the Year in 2020. He has also been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marcus High School PTSA in 2022, and the Flower Mound High School PTSA in 2017.

“With more than 20 years in Lewisville ISD, Mr. Skelton has proven to be a strong leader and advocate for our students, staff and district,” LISD Superintendent Lori Rapp said. “His experience and perspective will help ensure that our high schools are successful in their mission to engage and inspire learners and leaders.”

In his new role, Skelton will be responsible for providing support and leadership to five high school principals, five 9th and 10th grade campus principals and LISD’s TECC-East and TECC-West campuses, according to the district news release.

Skelton earned his Bachelor of Arts in Music with a certification in secondary music from Stephen F. Austin State University. He received a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and his principal certification at the University of North Texas.