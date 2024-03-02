Saturday, March 2, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

What are the benefits of a regular maintenance plan with my home services provider?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Did you know that your home requires regular maintenance just like your car? That information is not always communicated to first time homeowners, and longtime homeowners can be quite forgetful when it comes to HVAC and plumbing maintenance. No need to worry because no matter where you live, you most likely have plenty of HVAC and plumbing contractors who provide maintenance programs. These are often referred to as club member programs and there are several benefits to “joining a club.”

Club membership plans vary by company but below are some of the most common benefits:

  • Priority service – you are guaranteed to be scheduled ahead of non-club members
  • Discounts on repairs – companies will offer a percentage off and some may also include small repairs at no additional cost
  • Discounts on equipment upgrades and/or replacements
  • Heating maintenance
  • A/C maintenance
  • Whole home plumbing inspection
  • Water heater flush
  • Easy, automatic monthly payments

At first glance, this may seem minimal but when you begin to see how much money this saves you compared to not being a club member, it really begins to add up. The maintenance alone typically costs around $99 per visit for just one HVAC system. If you have multiple HVAC systems, there are typically additional charges to do maintenance on each system.

Same is true when it comes to a plumbing maintenance. As a non-club member, you could be charged a service fee to have a plumber come out and do a whole home inspection and possibly pay an additional charge to have your water heater flushed.

Now, let’s look at repairs! One of the most common benefits of being a club member is the discounts on services and repairs. Costs of savings can typically range from 5%-15%. If you can find a company that offers a club membership that covers HVAC and plumbing, those discounts really add up. You may also find that some club memberships include free parts replaced during tune-ups, such as failed contactors, capacitors, toilet flapper, toilet fill valve or even 1 pound of refrigerant.

HVAC and plumbing repairs are inevitable, but having a club membership that does consistent, regular maintenance will help you find and address small issues before they turn into BIG problems. Documentation of regular maintenance will also keep your manufacturer warranties valid on all your HVAC and plumbing equipment. Finding a company that you can partner with to help maintain your home gives you one less thing to worry about. In the event of an HVAC or plumbing emergency, you will already know who to call and you’ll be given top priority as a club member. That kind of peace of mind is priceless!

Give us a call at 940-535-7494 or book online at forcehomeservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Barton: February’s unseasonable warmth brought early signs of spring
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.