What are the benefits of a regular maintenance plan with my home services provider?

Did you know that your home requires regular maintenance just like your car? That information is not always communicated to first time homeowners, and longtime homeowners can be quite forgetful when it comes to HVAC and plumbing maintenance. No need to worry because no matter where you live, you most likely have plenty of HVAC and plumbing contractors who provide maintenance programs. These are often referred to as club member programs and there are several benefits to “joining a club.”

Club membership plans vary by company but below are some of the most common benefits:

Priority service – you are guaranteed to be scheduled ahead of non-club members

Discounts on repairs – companies will offer a percentage off and some may also include small repairs at no additional cost

Discounts on equipment upgrades and/or replacements

Heating maintenance

A/C maintenance

Whole home plumbing inspection

Water heater flush

Easy, automatic monthly payments

At first glance, this may seem minimal but when you begin to see how much money this saves you compared to not being a club member, it really begins to add up. The maintenance alone typically costs around $99 per visit for just one HVAC system. If you have multiple HVAC systems, there are typically additional charges to do maintenance on each system.

Same is true when it comes to a plumbing maintenance. As a non-club member, you could be charged a service fee to have a plumber come out and do a whole home inspection and possibly pay an additional charge to have your water heater flushed.

Now, let’s look at repairs! One of the most common benefits of being a club member is the discounts on services and repairs. Costs of savings can typically range from 5%-15%. If you can find a company that offers a club membership that covers HVAC and plumbing, those discounts really add up. You may also find that some club memberships include free parts replaced during tune-ups, such as failed contactors, capacitors, toilet flapper, toilet fill valve or even 1 pound of refrigerant.

HVAC and plumbing repairs are inevitable, but having a club membership that does consistent, regular maintenance will help you find and address small issues before they turn into BIG problems. Documentation of regular maintenance will also keep your manufacturer warranties valid on all your HVAC and plumbing equipment. Finding a company that you can partner with to help maintain your home gives you one less thing to worry about. In the event of an HVAC or plumbing emergency, you will already know who to call and you’ll be given top priority as a club member. That kind of peace of mind is priceless!

Give us a call at 940-535-7494 or book online at forcehomeservices.com.

(Sponsored content)