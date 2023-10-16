Local husband-wife realtors bring upscale co-working space to Flower Mound

It’s not like Brian and Tisha White don’t already have enough going on to keep themselves busy and fulfilled.

They’re parents to three boys and have a thriving real estate business in Flower Mound. And if that weren’t enough, their respective calendars are peppered with one community-focused endeavor after the next. But they’ve been quietly manifesting something big for 10 years — owning an upscale co-working space where they can help those around them realize their dreams personally and professionally.

It’s called SUCCESS Space, and they promise it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

“It’s designed to be your neighborhood co-working space,” Tisha said. “It may even replace those trips you’re making to Starbucks. Brian and I have always been connected to our community, and this is an exciting way to continue serving people.”

SUCCESS Space is a membership-based franchise model that combines the welcoming come-and-go cafe experience everyone is used to with an upscale and flexible workspace perfect for people who want to get work done, think deeply, collaborate with others, and ideate — all without having to travel far from home.

Need a quiet work lounge to get caught up on some emails and draft a few proposals? They’ve got it.

Would you prefer a private office to meet with a new client or a conference room to collaborate with your team? They’ve got that, too.

Their flexible structure includes micro offices, work booths, private offices, work lounges, conference rooms, and phone booths. They even have an on-site business coach and a premium podcasting studio. Over 10 SUCCESS Space locations are planned across the country, but the White’s Flower Mound location will be the first of its kind with the combo cafe and workspace setup.

The space is tentatively slated to open on October 16 and will be located on the corner of FM 2499 and Dixon Lane near Best Buy.

“It eliminates the need to commute to far-away offices; it gets you out of your house to set meetings up with people in person, and you never have to take a break and go somewhere to get food — it’s all right there,” Tisha said. “We saw this model and knew we had to be part of it. It creates a community of success in a very easy and upscale way.”

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)