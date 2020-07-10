Denton County man in his 40s dies of COVID-19

A man in his 40s who resided in Denton County has died of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Friday.

The man was a resident of Frisco, and he is the 39th county resident to die of the novel coronavirus.

“We ask that you keep this individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Social distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands are three steps each of us can take to reduce our chances of spreading COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 113 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, as well as 108 new recoveries. There are now 2,341 active cases and 1,430 total recoveries in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.