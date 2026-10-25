BrightStar: What I’ve learned from the seniors who age well

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of meeting many seniors who seem to age remarkably well. They aren’t necessarily the healthiest or the youngest. What often sets them apart is how they adapt as life changes.

They stay connected. They see friends, attend church, spend time with family, or simply have somewhere to go and something to look forward to.

They keep moving. A long walk may become a short one. Golf might become nine holes instead of 18. The activity changes, but they don’t stop participating in life.

And perhaps most importantly, they accept small changes before circumstances force big ones.

They stop driving at night when it no longer feels comfortable. They use the cane they once resisted. They let family help or welcome a caregiver for a few hours a week to help with meals, errands, transportation, or things around the house that have become more difficult.

That willingness to accept help has particularly stuck with me.

We tend to think of independence as doing everything ourselves. But as we get older, independence can mean something different: having enough support to continue living life on our own terms.

A few hours of help each week may mean continuing to live at home. A ride to an appointment can mean staying socially connected. Help with everyday tasks can leave more energy for the things someone actually enjoys.

If you have a parent beginning to struggle with some of the little things, don’t necessarily wait for a fall, hospitalization, or other crisis to start the conversation.

The seniors I’ve seen age well often make small adjustments while they can still make those choices for themselves. Sometimes accepting a little help earlier is exactly what allows someone to remain independent longer.

James Muench is the owner of BrightStar Care of Flower Mound, Grapevine, Southlake and Keller, providing companion care, personal care, and skilled nursing services for families throughout Denton and Tarrant counties. He also serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and lives in Flower Mound with his wife, Helen, and their growing family. Questions about caring for an aging parent, recovering from surgery, or helping a loved one remain safely at home? BrightStar Care is happy to help. To learn more or schedule a complimentary care consultation, call (214) 800-5566 or visit BrightStarCare.com.

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