Northlake family seeks help finding boy’s beloved stuffed dog

For 11 years, a stuffed dog named Dukie has been a constant companion to a Northlake boy, offering comfort through nearly every chapter of his childhood. Now, his family is asking the community to help bring his beloved friend home after it was left behind on an American Airlines flight.

Kristina Jordan said her family was returning to DFW Airport from New York on Oct. 11 when her son accidentally left Dukie aboard American Airlines Flight 1987. The flight arrived around 10 a.m.

But Dukie is much more than an ordinary stuffed animal.

The toy was given to Jordan at her baby shower before her son was born. Since then, it has accompanied him throughout his childhood, remaining a treasured source of comfort even as he has grown older.

For the past week, the family has searched for the missing dog, filing a lost-item report with American Airlines, posting photographs in neighborhood groups and enlisting the help of community members to check lost-and-found locations.

So far, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Then, an unexpected discovery added another emotional layer to the search.

“Here’s the part that still gives me goosebumps,” Jordan said.

Someone helping the family online located an identical stuffed dog for sale, allowing Jordan to identify its manufacturer for the first time: Nat & Jules.

The name struck an immediate chord.

Jordan’s son has two younger sisters named Natalie and Juliann, who goes by Juls.

The girls were born years after their brother received Dukie, making the connection between their names and the stuffed animal’s brand an especially meaningful coincidence for the family.

The loss has been particularly difficult because of the circumstances surrounding the family’s trip.

The Jordans had traveled to New York to celebrate the life of Jordan’s grandmother, affectionately known to the children as Gigi, who recently passes away.

“So my son came home from a trip spent remembering someone he loved, only to discover that another little piece of his heart hadn’t made it home with him,” Jordan said.

Despite the unsuccessful search, Jordan remains hopeful that Dukie can be found.

“We live in a community filled with people who work for American Airlines, at DFW Airport, or know someone who does,” she said. “Perhaps it will reach someone who recognizes Dukie, remembers finding him, or knows where he may have ended up.”

The family hopes that sharing photographs of Dukie and spreading the word throughout southern Denton County will help reunite the boy with his longtime companion.

Jordan acknowledged that a missing stuffed animal might seem insignificant compared with other events, but said the experience has reminded her how much sentimental value an ordinary object can hold.

“Sometimes the smaller stories remind us just how much love can be wrapped up in something so simple,” she said.

“And for one 11-year-old boy, bringing Dukie home would mean the world.”

Anyone with information about Dukie is encouraged to contact Jordan at [email protected].