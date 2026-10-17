Watts: Celebrating Halloween in Denton

Every October, Denton becomes a little more Denton. Our downtown streets fill with costumes, music, decorations, and creativity. Families gather. Artists share their work. Restaurants and shops welcome familiar faces and new ones.

For four weeks, we celebrate one of the things I love most about this community: we’re comfortable being ourselves. That’s what makes Denton Halloween special. But there’s another reason I’m proud of it. It’s good for Denton businesses.

Attendance grew from about 600,000 in 2024 to 800,000 in 2025. That growth means more people experiencing our community, but it also means more potential customers for the local businesses that give Denton its character.

And our businesses are seeing it. Of the 54 businesses that participated in a 2025 survey, 84% said Denton Halloween brought more visitors, and 67% reported a significant increase in foot traffic. More than half said they were significantly busier than the year before, and businesses reported higher weekly revenues throughout October.

Those percentages tell a bigger story. Behind every number is a person. A restaurant owner hoping for a full dining room. A shop owner waiting for that next customer. An artist selling something they poured their heart into. An employee working another busy night.

And our businesses didn’t just benefit from Denton Halloween. They helped make it what it is. Nearly eight in 10 participating businesses created Halloween promotions, events or seasonal menu offerings.

That’s the part I think is worth remembering. A great community celebration doesn’t just bring people together for a few days. It can create opportunities that reach far beyond the month of October.

As mayor, I’m proud that Denton has created something people want to experience. But I’m even prouder of the people who open their doors, take the risks and invest in this community every day.

So this October, I hope you’ll join me. Have dinner. Visit a local shop. Bring your family. Bring a friend from outside Denton and let them see what we already know.

Because when we spend our dollars locally, we’re doing more than buying dinner or a cup of coffee. We’re supporting a neighbor. We’re helping a dream stay alive. We’re investing in the people who have chosen to build their lives and their livelihoods right here in Denton.

That’s what makes Denton Halloween more than Halloween.

The coffin races will end, and the crowds will go home. But the impact we make together can last much longer. And maybe that’s the best thing we can give our community – not just a great celebration, but a reason to believe in what we can accomplish when we show up for one another.

Because when we spend our dollars locally, we’re doing more than making a purchase. We’re supporting local dreams. And we’re helping build the future of the community we call home.

That’s the real magic of Denton Halloween. It’s not just that people come here to celebrate. It’s that when they do, Denton gets a little stronger.

And that’s something worth celebrating.