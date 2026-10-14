Holy Smokes! Northlake grill sets Guinness World Record

Everything really is bigger in Texas — including the barbecue grill.

The Ultimate Smoker and Grill has officially earned Guinness World Records recognition as the world’s largest smoker and grill, a milestone celebrated Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hilltop Truck Park in Northlake.

The record-setting achievement comes as The Ultimate Smoker and Grill prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027.

“As we approach our 30th anniversary, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate The Ultimate Smoker and Grill than with this recognition,” said owner Trace Arnold. “This milestone is a tribute to everyone who has supported us along the way. We’re grateful to our partners and everyone who helped make this occasion possible.”

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini joined other town officials, project partners and special guests for the celebration.

Tina Shi, a representative of Guinness World Records, traveled from Montreal, Canada, to attend the event and document the achievement.

The record-setting effort involved Reliable Construction Company of Arlington and Eagle Surveying of Denton.

Dan and Alesha Rick and the Eagle Surveying team conducted the official measurements using professional surveying equipment to document the smoker and grill’s dimensions for the record attempt.

When not traveling to events, The Ultimate Smoker and Grill will be permanently displayed at Hilltop Truck Park, 8150 Thompson Road in Northlake.

For more information, visit theultimatesmokerandgrill.com.