Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has added Denton County to its Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Storms are developing and moving south from the Red River area and could reach Denton County, according to the weather service. Possible hazards include hail up to 2.5 inches, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

Not everyone in the area will see severe weather, or even rain, according to the NWS. The forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. in Flower Mound, with rainfall amounts potentially reaching half an inch. Rain chances continue through 10 p.m.

