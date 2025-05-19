Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County

Here we go again. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County, effective until 9 p.m. tonight, warning that any thunderstorms that develop throughout the afternoon and evening could quickly become severe and produce tornadoes.

Forecasters also said that large hail and damaging wind gusts may accompany the storms. The chance of rain this afternoon is currently 60%.

Storm chances should taper off after 7 p.m., with conditions becoming mostly clear overnight and a low around 63 degrees. See the latest from the NWS here.

Residents are urged to remain weather aware, monitor updates from the National Weather Service, and have a reliable way to receive emergency alerts. Those with outdoor plans should be prepared to seek shelter if conditions worsen.