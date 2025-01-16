KERA announces $100M capital campaign

KERA, DFW’s public radio and TV station and owner of the Denton Record-Chronicle, announced Wednesday that it will move to a brand new building and expand its local newsroom through a $100 million capital campaign.

“KERA has been a pillar of education and connection in North Texas for over 60 years,” said KERA President and CEO Nico Leone. “But the needs of our audiences look very different than they did 60 years ago. Our region is growing rapidly, and technology is changing. North Texans need public media more than ever before.”

Funding for the new building is coming from KERA’s Ground Breaking Capital Campaign, which has a goal of raising $100 million by 2027, according to the organization. Next month, it will move out of its current building, 3000 Harry Hines Blvd. in Dallas, into a temporary headquarters at One Arts Plaza in downtown Dallas. Crews will break ground on the new building, located on the northern end of KERA’s property on Harry Hines, later this year.

KERA also announced that it will launch a local news radio show that will include a podcast and newsletter.