City kicking off the summer with Celebrate Highland Village event

The city of Highland Village is inviting the community to commemorate the start of summer with its annual Celebrate Highland Village event on Saturday.

The full day of festivities will begin in the morning with the Highland Village Lions Club Fishing Derby and the Celebrate Highland Village 5K and Fun Run, both at Doubletree Ranch Park. Then, in the evening, there will be live music by Escape (a Journey tribute band), food vendors, a Kid Zone and more at Copperas Branch Park, capped off with a fireworks show over Lewisville Lake. All the evening activities are free.

On-site parking is limited and requires a parking pass, available only for Highland Village residents while supplies last. Shuttle service is available from remote parking locations.

