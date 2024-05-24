Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Denton County through 10 p.m. Friday.

The primary threat will be hail greater than 2 inches in diameter, but damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will also accompany some of the severe storms. In addition, isolated tornados are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denton TX, Lewisville TX and Flower Mound TX until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gCqgY0c5uX — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 24, 2024

