Wednesday, March 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Lewisville promotes Marcus principal

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Will Skelton, photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD announced this week the appointment of Will Skelton, currently the principal at Marcus High School, as the district’s new chief of high schools.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the staff, students, and communities of LISD in this new role, and I look forward to supporting our principals and educators in the great work they are already doing across our district at the high school level,” Skelton said.

Skelton takes over for Andy Plunkett, who recently announced his retirement after 29 years of service to LISD, according to a Lewisville ISD news release.

Having spent 23 years with LISD, Skelton has been the principal at Marcus since 2018. Before that, he was principal at Flower Mound High School’s 9th Grade Campus from 2014-18. He also worked as an assistant principal at Lewisville High School from 2011-2014 and served in the same role at Downing Middle School from 2008-2011. Before moving into campus administration, Skelton was head band director at Lakeview Middle School from 2005-2008, and assistant band director at Downing Middle School (2002-2005), McKamy Middle School (2001-2002) and in Terrell ISD (2001).

Skelton was named the 2023 Administrator of the Year by the Texas Association of Journalism Educators and LISD’s Secondary Principal of the Year in 2020. He has also been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marcus High School PTSA in 2022, and the Flower Mound High School PTSA in 2017.

“With more than 20 years in Lewisville ISD, Mr. Skelton has proven to be a strong leader and advocate for our students, staff and district,” LISD Superintendent Lori Rapp said. “His experience and perspective will help ensure that our high schools are successful in their mission to engage and inspire learners and leaders.”

In his new role, Skelton will be responsible for providing support and leadership to five high school principals, five 9th and 10th grade campus principals and LISD’s TECC-East and TECC-West campuses, according to the district news release.

Skelton earned his Bachelor of Arts in Music with a certification in secondary music from Stephen F. Austin State University. He received a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and his principal certification at the University of North Texas.

Previous article
Denton Municipal Electric raising rates
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.