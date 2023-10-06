Poly-u-what?

If you’ve ever seen a garage floor coating, then you are probably familiar with the term epoxy. That’s because epoxy has been around a long time and is the most widely used term when thinking about protecting your garage floor. But for the last 40 years, it hasn’t been the only game in town or the best. The two most common floor coating types are Epoxy and Polyurea.

WHAT IS AN EPOXY FLOOR COATING?

Epoxy is a traditional, commonly used product that has seen its use diminish over the years. The epoxy coating is a thick resin and cures slowly, usually in 2-3 days. When cured, a 100% solid epoxy coating gives the concrete a glossy, hard finish. However, the epoxy coating will chip and crack over time. Consumers have reported the following drawbacks when coating with epoxy: tire peel, cracking, dullness after curing, not impact resistant, and yellowing over time.

WHAT IS A POLYUREA FLOOR COATING?

Polyurea is quite different from epoxy resin. Polyurea is 20x stronger and 98% more flexible than epoxy. Polyurea’s flexibility makes it durable; it won’t crack or peel. The coatings are chemically resistant to oil, salt, gas and other harsh chemicals. It is also more scratch-resistant than epoxy, which is great for pets’ paws. Polyurea is UV-resistant and won’t yellow or fade in sunlight. Polyurea flooring is not something you can do yourself. Our installation specialists prepare the surface and repair any spalled or damaged concrete. Most projects can be completed in one day. And with no long cure time, the result is an attractive concrete floor that’s ready to use as you wish within 24 hours.

WHICH IS BETTER: EPOXY VS POLYUREA?

Many factors can influence your coating product decision such as the floor design and function, budgetary considerations, aesthetic preferences, availability, and much more.

Polyurea, however, is our clear choice. Polyurea is more flexible and is easier to work with. It is also stronger than epoxy and more resistant to impact. Polyurea is UV-resistant and will not suffer damage with most abrasive chemicals typical in a residential space.

Epoxy can be more economical for short-term use; however, you should expect to replace it within a couple of years. Epoxy coatings typically last between 2-7 years before needing to be replaced. Polyurea coatings, on the other hand, can last for over 30 years.

If I’m told that I have the option to coat concrete only once with Polyurea, versus a possible five times over 30 years with Epoxy, then I will choose to do it one time with Polyurea, every time.

(Sponsored Content)