Former Flower Mound councilman gets 20 years for child indecency

Former Flower Mound Town Councilman Jim Pierson was convicted of indecency with a child and sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday.

Pierson, now 82, served on council from May 2019 until he resigned suddenly by email on May 12, 2021, just hours before a council meeting. He was arrested a few weeks later on felony warrants for alleged sex crimes against his granddaughter when she was between the ages of 8 and 11.

Pierson went to trial this week on four counts of indecency with a child — three second-degree felonies and one third-degree felony — according to court records. He was convicted and sentenced Friday to concurrent 20-year sentences for the three second-degree counts and 10 years for the third-degree felony charge.