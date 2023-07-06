Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

How to maximize your small space patio

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Celeste and Steve Waldroop want to floor you with their Garage Force business. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

A well-planned patio space can add 8-10% to the value of your home. Even if you have a small space to work with, you can create a beautiful patio that is inviting.

ADD GREENERY
Plants make spaces feel more alive and adding greenery to your patio is one of the best ways to make it look put together. Try using different types of greenery on your patio like hanging plants, potted trees, and succulents. Consider going vertical by adding a trellis – perfect for vines.

UPGRADE THE FLOORING
If you have a patio or balcony with a plain concrete floor, it may be difficult to achieve your style. You may want to consider concrete coating services. This can completely change the appearance of your outdoor flooring and even make it safer to walk on when it is wet.

USE THE RIGHT FURNITURE
Choosing the right furniture for your small patio will make a significant difference in how roomy your patio feels. Find a small and simple patio set that fits your patio perfectly! A simple optical illusion is to use patio furniture with a glass top. This will open the space and make it feel bigger.

USE COZY DECOR
Finally, cozy items like blankets and throw pillows are small and do not take up much space. As the seasons change, you can upgrade your textiles to refresh the space. Consider upgrading the lighting on your patio with twinkling lights to improve the ambiance and make it easy to use your patio at any time of the day.

NEED HELP UPGRADING YOUR SMALL SPACE PATIO?
I hope these tips will help you turn your space into a great place to be, no matter your size limitations! If you need help, Garage Force can help! We provide concrete coating services and can help you upgrade your patio flooring.
Contact us today at (817) 888-8474 to book an appointment.

Previous articleBody found in Lake Grapevine
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.