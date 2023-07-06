How to maximize your small space patio

A well-planned patio space can add 8-10% to the value of your home. Even if you have a small space to work with, you can create a beautiful patio that is inviting.

ADD GREENERY

Plants make spaces feel more alive and adding greenery to your patio is one of the best ways to make it look put together. Try using different types of greenery on your patio like hanging plants, potted trees, and succulents. Consider going vertical by adding a trellis – perfect for vines.

UPGRADE THE FLOORING

If you have a patio or balcony with a plain concrete floor, it may be difficult to achieve your style. You may want to consider concrete coating services. This can completely change the appearance of your outdoor flooring and even make it safer to walk on when it is wet.

USE THE RIGHT FURNITURE

Choosing the right furniture for your small patio will make a significant difference in how roomy your patio feels. Find a small and simple patio set that fits your patio perfectly! A simple optical illusion is to use patio furniture with a glass top. This will open the space and make it feel bigger.

USE COZY DECOR

Finally, cozy items like blankets and throw pillows are small and do not take up much space. As the seasons change, you can upgrade your textiles to refresh the space. Consider upgrading the lighting on your patio with twinkling lights to improve the ambiance and make it easy to use your patio at any time of the day.

NEED HELP UPGRADING YOUR SMALL SPACE PATIO?

I hope these tips will help you turn your space into a great place to be, no matter your size limitations! If you need help, Garage Force can help! We provide concrete coating services and can help you upgrade your patio flooring.

