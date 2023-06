An Italian restaurant in the Bartonville Town Center is currently temporarily closed.

Trio’s Italian Bistro, which opened less than a year ago at 2652 FM 407, Suite 155, recently closed its doors to allow for renovations, according to a sign posted in the front door. Ownership could not be reached for comment.

The restaurant had closed its dining room in the spring, but remained open for food pickup and delivery. It is expected to fully reopen this summer.