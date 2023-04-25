Argyle mayor releases confidential report; council votes no confidence in him

The latest chapter in years of unrest at Argyle Town Hall came to a head Monday night when the town administrator and mayor openly and directly accused each other of unprofessional behavior, and council members officially declared they have no confidence in the mayor.

Controversies aplenty have been coming out of Argyle Town Hall for a long time, and lately they have largely involved council members butting heads with Mayor Bryan Livingston over a variety of issues, including when Livingston falsely accused former Mayor Don Moser of using his town email address, and when the council pushed out the former town administrator. The straw that broke the camel’s back, it seems, is how Livingston released a confidential report last week and allegedly yelled at the town administrator last week.

The Incident

On June 2, 2022, Argyle council members said they’d been called to Town Hall by a distraught staff member after an incident involving Livingston, who, at the time, declined to comment on the advice of legal counsel. Two staff members resigned within a couple days of the incident. The Town Council called for an investigation into the incident, which ended up costing the town about $30,000, Livingston said. The investigation was completed in December, and it was kept confidential due to attorney-client privilege.

In a January 2023 council meeting, Livingston started reading a statement claiming the investigation exonerated him of any wrongdoing. Council members interrupted him because the subject wasn’t on the meeting agenda, but Livingston read it anyway. Council then ended the meeting, with some members — Ron Schmidt and Rick Bradford, outspoken critics of the mayor — claiming he violated the Open Meetings Act. They also said they didn’t believe the report exonerated Livingston, as he claimed. The council has voted to not release the report because people who participated in the report, including the staff member involved in the June incident, had been told that it would remain confidential.

But that changed Thursday evening, when Livingston released the full report on his public Facebook page, and a statement again claiming he was exonerated. A town attorney said Monday night that she had previously advised Livingston against releasing the report.

“I have no choice but to release the report under my authority as the chief executive officer of the town so that citizens will know the truth and that questions about why I was not charged by the police will be put to rest,” Livingston said in the Facebook post.

The Report

In the report, labeled “privileged & confidential,” independent investigators wrote that they found that Livingston believed Laura Calcote, Argyle’s town secretary and assistant town administrator for a short time, to be “‘in league’ with his political opponents on the Council and working with them to undermine his position.” Livingston’s perception about Calcote, investigators said, “does not appear to be directly supported by the evidence,” though Calcote had also been placed in uncomfortable positions by the mayor’s opponents and she had reached out to them sometimes, apparently to seek their support.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the mayor yelled at Calcote and another employee on multiple occasions, something Livingston denies. Investigators believe that “it is more likely than not that the Mayor did ‘yell’ at staff” on multiple occasions. His actions, however, did not meet the legal definition for a toxic work environment, they said.

The report reveals that the June 2 incident was a verbal conflict between Livingston and Calcote, after Livingston called Calcote insubordinate because she did “not completely or correctly transmit the pertinent Town Ordinance as to the Mayor’s authority,” just days after the council voted to not renew the contract of then-town administrator Rich Olson. The council decision meant Olson was essentially done, but his contract would not expire for a few more months, leaving a void in town leadership. Calcote was the next highest ranking staff member, but Livingston wanted to, and had the right to, serve as acting town administrator, something Calcote left out of an email to staff and council, triggering the June 2 incident.

Immediately after the altercation with Livingston, Calcote called some council members and said she locked herself in her office, but investigators said the door was merely closed, and it does not appear she barricaded herself inside. A councilman called the police, and Calcote, who had been crying, told Chief Emmitt Jackson that she was OK and did not feel herself to be in any danger. Three council members then confronted Livingston, who maintained that he had done nothing wrong, as he does today.

Two days later, Livingston tried to get into Town Hall to check for flood damage before his “Mornings with the Mayor” event, but his access key card didn’t work. He emailed Calcote, accusing her of having something to do with him being locked out. In her reply, Calcote resigned immediately, saying she “can no longer work for an organization where hostility is present on a regular basis, especially when directed towards me.” Livingston then accused her of being the one creating a hostile work environment. The mayor’s assumption “does not appear to be supported by the evidence,” the report found.

The report also said that no evidence was found to suggest that the mayor’s actions were “gender-based or otherwise discriminatory in nature.” Investigators believe Livingston “should keep his temper in check, especially with staff,” and it is clear that he “feels that he is always on the defensive” because of conflict with certain council members.

“This defensiveness appears to, on occasion, lead to assumptions and perceptions that may or may not be accurate,” the report said. “It quickly became apparent from comments of all witnesses that the Mayor was part of, and a product of, a larger issue.”

For years, there has been significant infighting among Argyle’s elected officials and substantial turnover among Argyle town staff members, especially among administrators. The report says Argyle Town Hall has a “poor work environment” because of how the mayor and council members interact with each other and with town staff.

“While we did not seek out these reactions, multiple current and former employees interviewed were very consistent in characterizing the Council as a whole in creating a poor work environment, and have characterized the ongoing conflict between Councilmembers and Mayor as ‘completely juvenile,’ ’embarrassing’ and ‘very unprofessional,'” the report said. “Witnesses also volunteered incidents where other Councilmembers have treated staff poorly and … got too involved in the staff’s day-to-day job duties and attempted to use staff for their own political ends.”

The Mayor and the Town Administrator

On Thursday afternoon, the town posted on its website an agenda for a special council meeting, scheduled for Monday evening, to discuss current Town Administrator Erika McComis’ request to work from home, and an executive session to discuss personnel matters between McComis and Livingston. But a couple hours later, Livingston released the confidential report, and the next morning, the agenda was amended, adding items for council to discuss Livingston’s release of confidential information and to consider a resolution declaring no confidence in his ability to represent Argyle. Livingston said he wanted people to know the truth about what the report found and to dispel social media gossip about his actions.

McComis and Livingston elected to discuss the personnel matters in open session, and Livingston opened the agenda item by saying he didn’t request the item and “I don’t have anything to say on this topic,” before inviting McComis to speak. She started by reminding Livingston that Calcote had been assured the report would not be released publicly.

“Shame on you,” McComis said to Livingston, multiple times.

McComis said Livingston recently yelled at her and treated her poorly, and she suggested his actions were the result of the stresses of next week’s election, in which Livingston is running for Place 2 on Town Council, against Schmidt. McComis said she loves her job and didn’t want to quit, but she’s not comfortable working with Livingston anymore.

During Monday’s meeting, McComis said Livingston demands obedience from her and town staff, and she accused him of fostering a hostile work environment. She said he is controlling about several things, especially his efforts to try to prevent an Oncor transmission line from being built through town. She accused him of wanting all the credit for progress in the issue, which she believes is due to many working on it together. McComis accused Livingston of cowardice, bullying and unprofessional conduct.

In his response, Livingston said he has never spoken to McComis “in anything but a professional tone,” but he said she’s been rude and disrespectful to him. Livingston, who released a confidential report, accused McComis of a “serious ethical breach” because her accusations, which he says are false, may affect the election.

“I am very disturbed that you chose a public forum to commit an act like you just did,” he said to her, before declining to apologize for his actions. The mayor and council members then interrupted each other, and complained about being interrupted, for a while while at times straying off topic. They eventually were able to move on to the vote of no confidence in the mayor.

Livingston also accused McComis and Bradford both of acting like Bradford — the only candidate for mayor — is already mayor, which won’t be official until next month. McComis questioned why Livingston wouldn’t want her to include a council member and future mayor in town business that Livingston, if elected to council, would still want to be involved in. McComis also revealed that she sent an email to council to inform them of one of Livingston’s “outbursts” toward her, and then he asked the town attorney to issue a letter of insubordination to her. The council voted to instruct the town attorney against issuing such a letter.

Due to the incongruence between McComis and Livingston, McComis requested that Livingston call ahead before coming to Town Hall during her normal work hours until after the election is canvassed in May. Livingston declined to do so, so McComis asked council to allow her to work from home until after the election is canvassed.

Several council members commended McComis for her bravery in bringing this matter to them and for standing up to Livingston. At the end of the meeting, council members voted to grant McComis’ request to work from home, and to extend her contract through September 2025.

Vote of No Confidence

Councilwoman Cyndi Hermann and Livingston engaged in a back-and-forth over his release of the report, during which Livingston downplayed the results of his actions.

“It was not a public document until you released it, and your conduct on June 2 and your exact same conduct and pattern of behavior on April 19 is the exact reason why we’re sitting here today,” said Hermann, whose term expires in two weeks. “If I was still sitting up here and all of this was going on, I would ask for a second, third and fourth investigation because where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It’s deja vu all over again.”

“What are the consequences of the release of that information?” Livingston asked her.

“The people who participated in the investigation were told that it was going to be kept confidential,” she answered. “We’ve completely gone back on that. We might as well have had an open hearing right here in public, and drug them all out like a dog and pony show.”

“There is only one person who is exposed in that report, and that person was already exposed in that report based on the proceedings in this chamber, and that was Laura Calcote,” Livingston said. “Laura Calcote’s behavior on June 2 is why we’re sitting here.”

“Oh my gosh!” Hermann responded, incredulously. “This is the biggest incidence of victim-blaming that I have ever seen in my entire life.”

Livingston also took issue with Hermann’s tone multiple times, which further irked her.

After an executive session, some council members talked about how they used to support Livingston, and they never foresaw how his tenure as mayor would end.

“I’m surprised and sad that this is where we are today,” said Hermann, who in 2019 had recommended Livingston be appointed to council. “I considered him a friend. We campaigned together. I felt like we were moving this town in the right direction as a council.

“I no longer recognize (him). I don’t understand what has happened.”

Bradford echoed Hermann’s concern that Livingston has “become someone I no longer recognize … believe in or support.” Bradford said Livingston has left council members in the dark about a lot of town business, and when confronted, Livingston claims that those who disagree with him or have an issue with how he handles mayoral business is politically motivated against him.

“This has been a long road here, and it’s really unfortunate. It feels like a funeral,” Bradford said. “I can no longer support Mr. Livingston in this role. I have no faith.”

Only Sherri Myers spoke favorably of Livingston before Schmidt, Bradford, Hermann and Gordon Baethge voted to approve the vote of no confidence in Livingston’s ability to represent the town. Myers voted against, and the resolution passed. Such a resolution could trigger the beginning of a removal process, but with only a couple weeks left in Livingston’s mayoral term, the matter is expected to end there.

“While there may not be true lasting repercussions, I feel like it’s important,” Hermann said.

The only comment Livingston made late in the meeting was to encourage residents to vote. Early voting runs through May 2, and Election Day is May 6.