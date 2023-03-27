Argyle choir raising funds for trip to compete on Broadway

Remedy A Cappella, Argyle High School’s a cappella choir, is trying to raise $25,000 over the next few weeks to fund its trip to compete in the International Competition for High School A Cappella finals on Broadway.

Remedy’s video audition was selected to be a regional quarterfinalist, and the group qualified in February for the southwest semifinals on March 11. Only the best of the nine choirs would be able to advance to the finals, and Remedy was chosen as the winner and one of eight international finalists. Now, the finals are scheduled for April 28 in New York City, and the group members and boosters are working to raise $25,000 to fund the travel and lodging expenses for Remedy’s 16 student members and Director Evan Ramos.

Heather Snow, whose daughter Lily is a sophomore member of Remedy, is leading the fundraising effort, asking community members and local businesses to donate to the cause. Business sponsorship opportunities start at $600, and the group is planning a benefit concert in April to help raise the funding.

“We’re relying on the generosity of the community, who has heard Remedy live and been touched by what they put on,” Snow said.

Remedy is finding success, even while competing against much larger schools, because of how hard the members and director have been working since the school year began.

“They go to practice an hour early for school every day,” Snow said, adding that group members did what they could to practice together during the Christmas break and snow days. “Argyle should be incredibly proud to have a 5A school make it to the quarterfinals, much less the finals. It’s a testament to this amazing community, the hard work of the director and these kids.”

Tax-deductible donations are being collected on Venmo @ArgyleChoirBoosters, and businesses interested in sponsoring Remedy should contact Snow at [email protected] or the boosters board at [email protected]