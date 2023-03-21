Meet the Candidates: Northlake Town Council Place

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Northlake, only one of the three expiring seats is contested. Place 4 Incumbent Roger Sessions and Place 6 Incumbent Wes Boyer each filed for reelection and drew no challengers, so they will serve another two-year-term starting in May. In Place 5, former Town Council Member Rena Hardeman is running against Planning & Zoning Commissioner Maryl Lorencz.

In addition to the council election, Northlake voters will also be asked whether they approve of construction of a $45 million sports facility. The only tax increase would be on hotel room rates.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Northlake Place 5 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 5 (2-year-term)

Rena Hardeman, 56

Occupation: Registered Interior Designer (RID), State of Texas

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Marketing, University of North Texas

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Interior Design, UNT

Bachelor of Science (BS), Construction Management, Minor Art History, UNT, exp. grad. date 2025

LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Accredited Professional

Northwest High School

Previous public service: Denton County Republican Party Precinct Chair #4195, current

Northlake Town Council Member 2012-2014 and 2018-2022

Precinct #4035 Delegate, Senate District 12

Secretary, Republican Party Precinct #4035 Convention

Northlake EDC 4B President

Northlake EDC 4A, Vice-President

Northlake Zoning Board of Adjustments

Board of Directors Westlake Academy Foundation

Marketing Committee, The Selwyn School

NCIDQ Licensure Exam Instructor, IIDA TX OK Chapter

Community Outreach Liaison, Church

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? The need for transparency in government is what motivates me to run for council. What makes me the best choice is, as a 7th generation Texan, I take very seriously the baton handed to us from previous generations to preserve the best of Texas as we grow. Rugged individualism is a hallmark of a Texan (native or adopted). Belief in God, liberty, conservatism (social & fiscal) and hard-working people are what make Texas great in 2023. As a principled conservative, my voting record on council supports my mission of low taxes and high-quality growth. I have extensive experience working with elected officials, both local and state. I attend every council meeting (in person or via live video) so I am current on issues the council is considering. If elected, I’ll have no adjustment period or learning curve and can hit the ground running. I look forward to serving.

Mission statement: My goal on council is to ensure that the concerns of all citizens are heard and addressed. I’ve made it my mission to minimize the tax burden (keep property taxes low) and maximize the value of government expenditures to our citizens. The Public Trust is a solemn responsibility that I treat with great respect. I would appreciate your vote.

Facebook page: Rena Hardeman for Northlake Town Council

Website: renahardeman.com

Maryl Lorencz, 43

Occupation: Educator

Education: California Lutheran University

Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies

CA Professional Clear Multiple Subject Teaching Credential

Texas Educator Certificate

Previous public service: Vice Chair, Neighborhood Council, Simi Valley

Special Advisor to the Mayor, Simi Valley

School Site Council, Sumac Elementary, Agoura Hills

California Lutheran University Board of Professional Development

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I live in Northlake with my husband (Josh), and two boys (Mason 14, Jaxson 10). We enjoy watching our boys play football, baseball, and basketball. I come from a family of public servants. My father was a Firefighter and Mayor, my husband was in law enforcement for 16 years and I have been an Educator for over 20 years. Community service has always been a cornerstone in our lives.

I currently serve on the Northlake Planning and Zoning Commission, the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, and I’m a member of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Steering Committee. With the growth in our town it is important that all residents have a voice in the development of our community. I will support public safety, advocate for appropriate infrastructure, responsible growth, and work to keep taxes low. I want Northlake to be a safe and economically thriving community we can be proud to call home.

Mission statement: I will represent all residents of Northlake with respect and integrity as we work together to shape the future of our town.

Facebook page: Maryl Lorencz for Northlake Town Council