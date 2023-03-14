Golfers invited to Single Parent Advocate fundraiser

Single Parent Advocate, a nonprofit that supports single parents, is inviting the community to its annual Life Changer Golf Classic tournament later this month.

The organization’s event will be “a day filled with golf, camaraderies and double the fun!” on March 27 at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving. In addition to the golf tournament, there will be a shotgun scramble, raffle, silent auction and more. Former NFL players Mark Clayton and Kenny “The Shark” Gant (Dallas Cowboys) will attend.

Single Parent Advocate is committed to educating, equipping and empowering single parents with resources, practical assistance, emotional encouragement and social networking to better their lives and those of their children, according to the organization.

“We are a nonprofit that reaches out to help single parents, their children, and their support organizations,” SPA said in a statement. “It is our commitment to continue our advocacy, our training with families, consumers, and professionals, and our efforts to organize and support these families.”

Click here for more information about the tournament.