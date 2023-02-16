Thursday, February 16, 2023
Flower Mound announces neighborhood meetings on Rippy Road project

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it has scheduled two neighborhood meetings over the next couple weeks to present information on the upcoming Rippy Road Phase II project.

The project includes the improvement of Rippy Road (from FM 2499 to Pecan Meadows Drive) from asphalt to concrete with curb and gutter, area drainage improvements, and installation of a new water line, according to a town news release. Last summer, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a $7.4 million contract for this roadwork project. The Rippy Road Phase I project reconstructed the road from Pecan Meadows to Waketon Road a few years ago.

Neighborhood meetings have been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 and March 2 at the Flower Mound Public Library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane. The same information will be presented at both meetings.

During the neighborhood meetings, town staff will provide information regarding the construction project and will be available to answer questions about the project. If you have questions concerning this project and cannot attend the meetings, contact Brian Waltenburg at 972-874-6234 or [email protected].

Residents that have property immediately adjacent to the work will also be notified by a door hanger prior to the meeting.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

