Saturday, December 3, 2022
Why not a garage floor for Christmas?

Celeste and Steve Waldroop want to floor you with their Garage Force business. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

Steve and I were visiting with a client a few weeks ago. They decided on the Medici solution for their garage floor coating. And as they made that decision, the wife says, “Merry Christmas, honey!”  I thought, “Why not? Why not a garage floor for Christmas?”

As homeowners, we often give ourselves the gift of a home improvement project. Why not transform your garage? It doesn’t require a huge cash outlay like a kitchen or bathroom remodel would. And, yet a quality garage floor coating still adds good value to your home. A well-maintained home, including the garage, is a valuable asset to have in your pocket.

If you hire a professional to do the job, rather than take it on yourself, then it really is a gift and not a project! The only thing you need to do is empty the garage, sit back and watch the professionals make the “trans-floor-mation” happen. A typical two-car garage can be done in a day, which significantly limits how long the space is unavailable to use. Larger garages can take 2 to 3 days.

Not all garage floor coating professionals are created equal. So do your homework on the professional you hire to install your garage floor coating. Read the reviews that other clients have given them. Ask for references and check them.

If you’re ready to gift yourself a beautiful garage floor, then let us know how we can help! Call us 817-888-8474.

(Sponsored Content)

