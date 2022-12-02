Daniel Arthur Nebrig, aeronautical engineer, and former Associate Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, passed away November 30, 2022 at his home in Flower Mound. He was 88 years old.

Mr. Nebrig is survived by his wife, Ann (Van Arsdale) Nebrig; four children: Steven Mark Nebrig, David Michael Nebrig, Carol Ann (Nebrig) Terrando and William Arthur Nebrig; eight grandchildren: Stacy (Nebrig) Seay, Alex Nebrig, Drew Nebrig, Robert Nebrig, Noah Terrando, Paige Nebrig, Hali Nebrig and Schuyler Nebrig; one great-grandchild, Collin Seay; nephews Grant Nebrig and Kyle Nebrig; daughters-in-law Cynthia Nebrig and Barbara Nebrig; son-in-law, Tom Terrando; his granddaughter Stacy’s husband, Michael Seay; his grandson Robert’s wife, Abbie (Matthews) Nebrig; his grandson Noah’s fiancé, Adde Schroeder; and his nephew Kyle’s wife, Dorothy (Bennett) Nebrig.

Daniel Nebrig was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Arthur Nebrig, and his brother, Thomas Nebrig, all of Decatur, AL.

Mr. Nebrig was born in 1934 in Decatur, AL. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1953 and from Auburn University in 1957. He began his professional career in 1957 as a Flight Test Engineer with Chance Vought Aircraft in Dallas. He was hired as a Systems Test Engineer in 1959 at the Martin Company in Orlando, Florida, before joining the staff at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston in August, 1963.

His NASA career spanned more than 31 years, beginning as an aeronautical engineer on the Apollo program in 1963, advancing to a Project Officer for the Apollo and Skylab programs, to a Manager of the Orbiter Project Control Office, to a Manager of the Space Shuttle Program Control Office, and to Deputy Director of Administration in 1984. Mr. Nebrig served as the Executive Assistant to JSC Director Aaron Cohen in Houston from May, 1987 through August, 1989. Mr. Nebrig was promoted to Deputy Director of Houston’s JSC in September, 1989 and served in that capacity through his retirement on December 31, 1993.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, friends make a donation to their favorite charity in Mr. Nebrig’s name.