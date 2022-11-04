Tornado Watch in effect through Friday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large section of North Texas and east Oklahoma, including Denton County.

The Tornado Watch was issued about 1 p.m. and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. The map goes from Killeen, north of Austin, up to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas. It includes all of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the surrounding areas.

The weather service says that as a cold front moves through the area, bringing lots of rain and storms, there is the potential for severe weather, including a few tornadoes, scattered hail up to two inches wide, and scattered gusts up to 80 mph.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. A Tornado Warning means a tornado was been spotted.

Check back for updates.