Garage maintenance: Don’t crack up

Concrete floor cracks don’t just look unappealing. They can damage your car’s tires, create dangerous tripping hazards, and cause a host of other problems.

That’s why prevention is such an important part of garage floor maintenance.

But what if you already have a crack in your garage floor? Don’t panic! It’s not too late to get rid of them, and you can even make it look like the crack was never there in the first place.

All it takes is a few layers of the right concrete coating.

We’ve put together this two-part guide to show you how concrete cracks, what to do about them, and how to prevent them from coming back in the future.

What Causes Concrete Cracks?

That garage floor might look tough, but if you don’t take care of it, the concrete can end up with dents and cracks. This is especially true for aged concrete floors. Concrete naturally expands and contracts with the seasons. When the weather gets cold, your concrete floor will contract, and when it warms up again, the floor will expand. This process is one of the most common causes of concrete cracks. But it’s not the only one you have to worry about.

While concrete is strong, heavy objects can still damage it if you drop them. Other things like water spills and oil spots can wear down the material and create weakness. Even the sun can cause UV damage to the surface, which can result in a number of problems (cracks included!).

No matter how well you take care of your garage floor, over time, wear and tear will break it down and cause cracks.

How to Prevent Cracked Garage Floors

Just to be clear, there is no way to stop concrete from expanding or contracting. Because of this, the risk of cracks will never go away completely. That said, you can lower your chances of finding a crack in your garage floor by applying a polyurea coating.

Is this the same thing as an epoxy coating?

Not quite.

While polyurea and epoxy are similar, polyurea is about 20 times stronger. It is currently the highest performing garage floor coating material on the market, and it will help prevent concrete cracks better than epoxy.

Are you ready to install one of our polyurea coatings?

We’re happy to help! Don’t hesitate to get in touch with our team at Garage Force to pick your coating and schedule your appointment. We’ll make sure you receive a beautiful, crack-free garage floor!