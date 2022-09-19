Cross Timbers Water: The Perfect Storm

Submitted by Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation

It’s no surprise that our area is lacking rainfall – suffering from extreme & prolonged heat – and now in a drought.

Coupled with the astronomical growth we are experiencing, it should come as no surprise that the result equals an increased demand for water!

According to the National Weather Service, during the first six months of 2022 – versus the same time period of the past six years – rainfall is down a whopping 50%. On average, temperatures are 5 degrees higher AND if you look around, you’ll see all the construction supporting the expansion of our communities… this all combines to make The Perfect Storm.

Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation members are using 49% more water in June through August of 2022. As compared to the same time period in the previous five years.

All members are on an “Orange – Stage 3” status.

Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation is well designed, effectively managed and properly prepared for these types of demands. We have no doubt we’ll get through this drought – and with your help we can avoid further restrictions.

Members are being asked to comply with the Stage 3 restrictions to help reduce this demand.

Please refer to our website for updates, tips for water conservation and details of Stages 1-4 restrictions: www.crosstimberswatersupplycorporation.com