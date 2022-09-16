Friday, September 16, 2022
Foodie Friday: Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
Crab Avocado at Chandler's Kitchen & Bar.

We are so happy to see the old Yellow Rose spot in Parker Square back in action thanks to new restaurant Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar. You may recognize the owners as the original owners of The Table back in the day and they have brought their passion and experience with restaurants to their latest endeavor here in Flower Mound.

What was it that prompted the Wills family to get back in the restaurant game here locally? Like many of us, they’ve been missing connectivity over the last few years and wanted to create a space where friends, family, and co-workers could come to sit across the table and enjoy a meal together again.

And the name Chandler’s has significant meaning in their family as it’s their oldest son’s middle name. So there’s a lot of emotion and passion tied up in this restaurant and it shows through their care for their customers, the experience, the environment, and the food.

If you were familiar with The Table, some of Chandler’s dishes will look familiar to you like the Pork Schnitzel and their Mussels. But there are also a lot of great, new dishes to try as well!

One of their best sellers has been their Crab Avocado which are crab-stuffed avocados topped with a roasted corn pico and a cilantro cream sauce. And if you love fried mozzarella, you’ll love their take which comes in ball form and is served with fresh pesto and marinara.

We mentioned that their Pork Schnitzel is back and it tastes even better than we remember! It’s a breaded pork cutlet served with arugula and lemon vinaigrette over a German potato salad and topped with a fried egg.

And if you’re really hungry, you have to try out a couple of Chef Brad’s favorite dishes – the Pork Chop which comes topped with Tabasco onions and an apple chutney and the Ribeye which comes topped with steak-cut onion rings and house potatoes.

Per the name, Chandler’s also has an impressive bar with some signature cocktails like The Lawrence which is named after the owners’ father and is made with bourbon, blackberry, housemade grenadine, cranberry, and lemon.

We really are so excited to see Chandler’s open up in Parker Square and love seeing the Wills family back in the restaurant business here in our community. And we can’t wait for you to get out to Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar to enjoy a lunch, brunch, happy hour, or evening out!

*Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar is located at 890 Parker Square Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028.

