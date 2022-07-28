Thursday, July 28, 2022
Flower Mound to cut the ribbon on Rheudasil Park

By Mark Smith
Rheudasil Park, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend for a bunch of new improvements at Rheudasil Park, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd.

Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard. The town will celebrate the completion of these improvements with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday with tours, cake, punch and snow cones, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Crews may still be working at the park for a few days after the ceremony to put finishing touches on the new amenities, according to the town.

