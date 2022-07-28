Flower Mound to cut the ribbon on Rheudasil Park

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend for a bunch of new improvements at Rheudasil Park, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd.

Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard. The town will celebrate the completion of these improvements with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday with tours, cake, punch and snow cones, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Crews may still be working at the park for a few days after the ceremony to put finishing touches on the new amenities, according to the town.