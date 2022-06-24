Foodie Friday: SCOUT at Flower Mound’s River Walk

We recently visited the third restaurant to open in Flower Mound’s River Walk development – SCOUT – which is another restaurant concept from Refined Hospitality Concepts, who own the River Walk’s other two restaurants, Sfereco and Primo’s.

SCOUT provides classic fun for guests with games like billiards, skee ball, air hockey, foosball and more. And because of its large, open concept, it’s the perfect place to bring the kids to kill an afternoon, to host a private event, or to bring the soccer team to after a game. We know it’s also been a great meeting spot for those living in the apartments nearby and (let’s be honest) it would be a great place for date night too!

In addition to all of the fun games, SCOUT also has two bars at each end of the restaurant serving up beer, wine, and signature cocktails like their frozen margarita using Uno Por Favor tequila and their Honey Please made with New Amsterdam Pink Whintey pink lemonade flavored vodka, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup.

While you’re sitting there letting your kids burn off their energy, or in between games yourself, there are so many delicious menu items to try at SCOUT thanks to Chef Ryan Carbery. Chef Ryan is a 4th-generation chef in his family and has trained under family members at some of the best restaurants all over the country. And he has brought all of that experience and his passion for food to the menu here at SCOUT.

Whatever you do, you cannot leave without trying some of their Scooby Snacks. No, they’re not dog treats or cookies – they’re fried pork belly covered in a sweet and spicy hot sauce and Texas ketchup (AKA Ranch dressing). And they are INCREDIBLE.

SCOUT serves up all of your traditional-sounding “bar food” like wings, burgers, sandwiches, and fries, but they also have some fantastic dishes that are light and fresh if you’re looking for something different. Their Mediterranean Salad is made with pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, oregano vinaigrette. It was the perfect relief on a hot, summer day! And their BBQ Glazed Citrus Salmon was our absolute favorite served with a German-inspired potato salad and a blue cheese and pecan slaw.

Then for dessert they have delectable option like a brownie sundae, carrot cake, and their bread pudding served with crème anglaise and roasted cinnamon bananas.

SCOUT really is just a fun, new spot definitely worth checking out at the River Walk! Come play some games, sit at the bar and watch a game, or just come to try out some of their awesome food. It’s the perfect spot to come beat the heat this summer!

*SCOUT River Walk is located at 4110 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound TX 75028.