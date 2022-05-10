Denton County ranks as one of the healthiest in the state

The 2022 County Health Rankings have been released and Denton County ranked among the healthiest counties in Texas, according to a news release from Denton County Public Health.

County Health Rankings raise awareness about the many factors influencing health and how vastly health varies in different communities. According to the 2022 report, Denton County ranked second in health outcomes out of 254 Texas counties. Health outcome rankings are primarily based on quality and length of life measures. Denton County also ranked seventh in health factors – made up of health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

“Community health is all of us,” said DCPH Director Matt Richardson. “Ranking second and seventh in the state requires the work of all organizations and community members in Denton County, not just our public health department.”

Denton County ranked among the top performers in the state for many social and economic factors, according to the DCPH news release. These factors include education and graduation rates, percent of children experiencing poverty, and unemployment rates. Additionally, residents of Denton County ranked their quality of physical health better than the state’s average.

“While we are proud of our community’s success in health behaviors and quality of life, we remain committed to striving for health in every aspect of the community in which we live, work, worship, and play,” Richardson said. “We look forward to opportunities to partner with our communities to continue improving the health of all of Denton County.”

Visit CountyHealthRankings.org for detailed findings from the 2022 County Health Rankings for Denton County and counties nationwide. To view DCPH’s 2021 Annual Report and 2022 County Health Ranking Presentation, go to https://denton.click/2021AnnualReport.