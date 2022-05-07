Flower Mound Seniors in Motion hosting Elite Chief competition

Local residents are invited to a unique culinary experience this week at the annual Elite Chief competition at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

Flower Mound’s Seniors in Motion and Seniors in Motion Auxiliary are hosting the event where local professional chefs will prepare their best dishes and compete for the Elite Chef crown. Attendees will sample each dish and vote for their favorite.

The $25 ticket price includes appetizers, four tasting dishes, dessert and beverages. All proceeds will be donated to SIMA, benefiting the Senior Center. There will be a live music performance by Andy Guarino.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the senior center, 2701 West Windsor Drive. Click here to register. Tickets can also be purchased at the Senior Center courtesy desk or via phone at 972-874-6110.