Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Denton County.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to be produced. If a Tornado Warning is issued, that would mean that a tornado has been reported in the vicinity.

2:45 PM – We are watching the area W/NW of the Metroplex over the next few hours for potential storm development. Storms that develop in this area are expected to move north/northeast into OK through the afternoon/evening. #dfwwx #txwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/xVxEuAXBaa — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 4, 2022

