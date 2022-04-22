Foodie Friday: Taro Kitchen + Cocktails

Taro – a starchy, root vegetable native to Southeast Asia with white flesh and purple flecks. It’s also the key ingredient that makes Taro Kitchen + Cocktails different from any other contemporary Latin restaurant and bar.

Located in the old Taco Cielo location in Highland Village, Taro Kitchen + Cocktails has completely transformed the interior. What was once a fun, fast-casual environment is now a contemporary, sit-down restaurant filled with rich colors. And on a beautiful evening, you can also enjoy dining on their outdoor patio.

Photo courtesy of Taro Kitchen + Cocktails Facebook Page

In the kitchen, Chef Marvin Revolorio blends the earthy flavors of his native Guatemala with worldly ingredients and creative cooking techniques to create contemporary Latin cuisine that you just won’t find everywhere else. He has taken his family’s classic Latino recipes, perfected by past generations, and is now proudly sharing them with residents of Denton County.

Since opening just a few weeks ago, one of their standout dishes has been their Ahi Tuna Ceviche which comes served with a side of taro chips. This beautiful appetizer dish is not only a delight to look at, but it also a delight on your palette with flavors added like sesame oil, ginger, citrus, and radish.

You’ll also find lots of seafood on Taro’s menu, since that is key to much of Latin cuisine, especially in Central America. Some of those seafood dishes include Ozkanator Grilled Oysters, Shrimp Enchiladas, Blackened Salmon Tacos, and their Roasted Red Snapper with a lemon cream and red pepper sauce.

You can also find some more traditional Latin dishes like fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, and Carne Asada. You should also check out any of Chef’s weekly specials, where he really plays with serving dishes that represent his Guatemalan culture. And on the weekends, you can also come enjoy brunch at Taro with menu items like omelets, French toast, heuvos rancheros, and some brunch cocktails.

Given the name Taro Kitchen + Cocktails, you know that they do have an incredible bar with a great selection of wine, beer, tequila, and signature cocktails. In order to have the true Taro experience, we recommend you try out their Taro Breeze cocktail, which is obviously made with taro giving it that beautiful purple color.

Photo courtesy of Taro Kitchen + Cocktails Facebook Page

We can’t wait for you to come try this new Highland Village restaurant and experience all of the uniqueness it has to offer when it comes to contemporary Latin cuisine and cocktails. It’s the perfect spot for date night, a drink after work, or to pop into for lunch on the patio.

*Taro Kitchen + Cocktails is located at 3090 FM 407, Suite 330A, Highland Village, TX 75077.