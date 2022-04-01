Flower Mound asking residents want retail, restaurants they want

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it is conducting its first Retail and Restaurant Survey since 2017, in which residents can let town staff know what stores and restaurants they want to come to town.

Data collected from the survey will be used to assist Flower Mound’s Economic Development staff in pursuing new retail and restaurant opportunities for the future, according to a news release from the town. Since the last survey, the town has attracted retailers such as Market by Macy’s, Orange Theory Fitness and Sephora, as well as some of the most requested restaurants such as Costa Vida, a second Chipotle location and Nekter Juice Bar.

Many companies operate under strict site selection criteria and considerations outside of the town’s control, the news release said. You can take the survey online at www.flower-mound.com/survey, or you can call 972-874-6044 to request a paper survey.

Surveys must be completed by April 30. Check the town’s webpage in May to see the survey results and the top 20 retailers and restaurants that are requested by fellow Flower Mound residents.