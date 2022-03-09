Are You Ready?

With the last few days of winter behind us, it’s time to take stock of our spaces and get them ready to enjoy. Here are just a few things you can do to make sure your space is safe and inviting.

Inspect the Grill

Look for fat and grease buildup. A hot grill can ignite fat or grease and start a fire. Look for critters that may have taken up residence to stay out of the cold. Before using your gas grill, check your hoses for cracks or leaks. If you suspect you have a problem, turn off the gas and call a professional to fix it.

Inspect the Furniture

Many furniture materials aren’t meant to go through the freezing and thawing that comes along with winter, and this can leave them damaged when spring rolls around. Thoroughly inspect wood or wicker furniture for cracking, breakage or rotting. Cold and wet conditions can be hard on steel or iron furniture and severely limit their lifespan. Check each piece for cracking and rust. Inspect all glass tabletops for cracks or chips. You will want to replace any furniture that cannot be repaired to meet safety standards.

Inspect the Floor

Any wood decking should be inspected for rotting posts or floor boards. Replace any missing screws or nails. Loose tiles or cracked concrete can be a tripping hazard. Replace any loose or cracked tile and repair any concrete cracks. Consider permanently protecting your concrete floor with a coating from Garage Force. We will repair any cracks in the concrete before we begin our installation process. All of our solutions are anchored by our patented Polyurea and come with a lifetime warranty.

Whether you enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the afternoon; whether it’s a party of two or a party of 20, your outdoor living space should be a welcoming extension of your home.

For a free evaluation call Garage Force at (817) 888-8474.

(Sponsored Content)