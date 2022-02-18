Foodie Friday: Snuffer’s

When it comes to cheese fries, burgers, and getting involved in the local community, there’s no one who does all three better than Snuffer’s in Highland Village! This Snuffer’s location has been a staple in the Shops at Highland Village since the shops opened many years ago and continues to draw a crowd thanks to their food and their community presence.

Back in 1978, the first Snuffer’s location opened in Lower Greenville and has now grown to 9 locations here in Dallas-Fort Worth. And for the last 45 years, Snuffer’s has prided itself on its fresh, scratch-made dishes. Their burgers are made fresh and their signature, original cheddar fries are made with hand-cut Idaho potatoes and freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar.

At the Highland Village location, one of their most popular burgers is their Back the Blue Burger which makes a special appearance a few times a year in support of local police associations. Every year when Highland Village hosts their TXFallenPD event, you’ll find Snuffer’s there in full support offering that Back the Blue Burger to donate 5% of proceeds.

Some of their other most popular menu items are their Fried Mushrooms, Fried Pickles, Dr. Pepper Bacon Burger, and their newest margarita, the Snuffarita, which they’ve reinvented to become an even more premium drink.

Snuffer’s in Highland Village has proven over the years that they’re committed to helping the community through charitable donations and have become a staple thanks to their quality and delicious food. And now if you’ll excuse us… we’ve got to go get some more of those cheddar fries!

*Snuffer’s Highland Village is located at 4050 Barton Creek Ste 100, Highland Village TX 75077.