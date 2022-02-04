Melting ice will refreeze overnight

As the sun melts a lot of the ice on the roads in Denton County on Friday afternoon, the roads are expected to become dangerous again Friday night due to refreezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews from local towns, Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation are out working to clear and treat as much of the roads as they can, but the ice and snow is expected to refreeze after the sun goes down around 6 p.m. Temperatures will fall from around the freezing point down to about 12 degrees, creating more dangerous driving conditions for residents through Saturday morning.

Residents are urged to stay home, if possible, but if you have to drive, reduce speed, allow plenty of space, avoid sharp turns or sudden braking, and if the vehicle begins to skid, gently steer in the direction of the skid to regain control.

The weather service has also issued a Hard Freeze Warning for midnight through 9 a.m. Saturday, because of the forecast low of 12 degrees and wind chill values between 4-9 degrees. Residents should take steps to protect pets and plumbing from the bitter cold.

Sunny conditions and slightly warmer temperatures (forecast high of 39 degrees in Flower Mound) are expected Saturday and should melt the rest of the remaining ice. A gradual warmup is expected Sunday through Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s by mid-week.

Community Waste Disposal and Republic Services did not run collection routes on Thursday and Friday, and they will not be able to run any on Saturday, either, according to the town of Flower Mound and the city of Highland Village. All services will resume on the normal schedule next week.